Arsenal Transfer News: Journalist provides £75m Moises Caicedo update











Arsenal are among a number of clubs thought to be keen on Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as the January transfer window draws to a close.

With just five days of the window remaining, the Gunners are still more than open to doing more business if the right deal is there. So far, Arsenal have moved to sign Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard. However, it’s well known that Mikel Arteta would love a new central midfielder.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Caicedo, as we know, is on his list. Reports this week from The Telegraph have suggested that the Gunners are prepared to go head to head with Chelsea to sign Caicedo.

And answering some questions via his Twitter account last night, journalist Ben Jacobs said that Arsenal do indeed have an interest in Caicedo. However, he believes their stance over Mykhaylo Mudryk – where they refused to pay over the odds – will dictate their bid.

They like the player, but if they bid at £75m it would be very un-Arsenal like. They stayed disciplined with Mudryk. To get Caicedo they'd have to do the opposite if it's this window. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 26, 2023

Rice is a summer target. Caicedo intrigues me. They (like #LFC) should be put off by valuation in January. It would be very un-Arsenal. If they do move, it's almost a reaction to Chelsea and an attempt to win a race. But Brighton don't want to sell, so it's tough for both clubs. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 26, 2023

Caicedo, who was lauded as ‘magnificent’ by Jamie Redknapp previously, is clearly a man in demand. Along with fellow Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, he is part of a midfield that most clubs in the PL would take.

Arsenal have also shown interest in Youri Tielemans for some now. However, it’s looking increasingly likely the Belgian will decide his next move in the summer.

TBR’s View: Caicedo to Arsenal would surely prevent Rice deal

There could be a game of cat and mouse going on as we head into the summer with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Both are being linked with Caicedo and of course, Declan Rice. You do feel Rice would be the ultimate signing for both clubs but that doesn’t mean Caicedo can’t do the business.

It’s certainly one to watch and one which will have twists and turns. Caicedo is a class act. But at £75m, you do have to say it seems a lot of money for a relatively unproven player.