Arsenal winger target could cost just £2.5m this summer

Arsenal could land Matheus Goncalves for just £2.5 million this summer despite the 17-year-old having a release clause worth £88 million.

That is according to The Sun, who report that the Gunners are battling the likes of Manchester City and Ajax for the wide-man.

It does appear that Arsenal fans will have reason to keep an eye out for Matheus Goncalves in the coming months. The Sun notes that he is considered one of the best talents to come out of the Flamengo academy.

Arsenal may be able to sign Matheus Goncalves for just £2.5m

It was reported this week that Edu had promised Flamengo that the Gunners would make a bid for Goncalves. However, there may have been concerns that he would not come cheap, with the winger having a release clause worth £88 million.

But it appears that he will be available for a fraction of that price. In fact, The Sun reports that he could cost just £2.5 million this summer.

Should Arsenal go on and sign Matheus Goncalves, fans will hope that he turns out to be another Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates.

Martinelli cost £6 million. And he has gone on to become one of the very best forwards in the world during his time in Mikel Arteta’s side. He made an unbelievable start to life at the Emirates.

And, after a couple of difficult years due to injury, he is more than back on track. Certainly, the idea of signing Martinelli for just £6 million seems remarkable.

Of course, Arsenal supporters will not pile the pressure on Goncalves. But he is an ‘exceptional‘ talent. And there is no question that Brazil continues to churn out these unbelievable prospects with incredibly high ceilings.

It is surely a no-brainer to make a move if Flamengo want just £2.5 million.