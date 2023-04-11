Edu promises Brazilian club Arsenal will bid for Matheus Goncalves - journalist











Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Flamengo’s talented young Brazilian winger Matheus Goncalves this summer.

The Gunners have been excellent on the transfer market in recent years. They haven’t just signed players who are ready for the first team, but they’ve also brought in a few young gems.

Goncalves, who is still just 17 years old, could be the next one.

Arsenal want to sign Flamengo youngster Matheus Goncalves

Arsenal have a big advantage in the Brazilian football market thanks to Edu Gaspar.

The Arsenal Sporting Director knows all the important people at clubs back in his home country, and that gives Arsenal an edge over many other English clubs in the race to sign talented youngsters.

Gabriel Martinelli was brought in a few years ago and he has become a superstar. Young Marquinhos came in last summer and he looks like a very exciting talent as well.

Now, Arsenal have set their sights on young Goncalves, who is regarded by many as one of the finest young players in Brazil at the moment.

Jorge Nicola revealed on his YouTube channel that Arsenal are ‘keeping an eye’ on Goncalves and have ‘promised’ Flamengo they will make a bid for him in the coming days.

The journalist further claimed that Arsenal want to bring Goncalves to England ‘as soon as possible’. The youngster will turn 18 this August and is protected by a release clause worth €100 million (£88m).

TBR View:

Arsenal’s eye for young talent over the last few years has been sensational.

Martinelli is probably the biggest example of how good Arsenal’s scouting is, with the 21-year-old now the highest-scoring Brazilian in Europe’s top-five leagues ahead of the likes of Neymar and Vinicius Jr.

Football Talent Scout write that Goncalves is an ‘extremely skilled and versatile player able to play anywhere in attack’. They also claim that he has ‘an exceptional ability to maneuver in tight spaces, likes to play in a free attacking role and asks to be granted the freedom to roam the pitch and find space.”

He could prove to be Edu’s next big find this summer.

