Journalist makes Sambi Lokonga claim with Arsenal future in question











It’s never quite worked out at Arsenal for Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, and now it looks like he’s on his way out.

Lokong was sent out on loan to Crystal Palace in January. Since then, he’s started to feature and seems to be relishing his chance under Patrick Vieira, albeit, Palace are in woeful form.

Arsenal, meanwhile, signing Jorginho for their own midfield and remain keen on Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

And speaking to TeamTalk, journalist Ben Jacobs believes we might have seen the last of Lokonga in an Arsenal shirt.

“He only joined about a year and a half or so ago from Anderlecht and at that point, he was kind of billed as the next Yaya Toure. But it never really worked out playing for Arsenal, he never lived up to the billing, and has been forced out on loan as a result and it doesn’t really feel like he’s going to be part of Arsenal’s plans moving forward,” Jacobs said.

“So it is a very realistic possibility that he goes. He only played six times for Arsenal in the Premier League before the loan move to Crystal Palace. The other thing that lends itself towards Lokonga being allowed to leave is the fact that in that position in the summer, Arsenal are likely to add others who’ll move ahead of him in the pecking order.”

Lokonga signed a long-term deal worth around £53k-a-week at Arsenal. Dubbed ‘special‘ by Vincent Kompany, it’s just not quite worked out for the young midfielder.

TBR’s View: Lokonga needs a move from Arsenal for everyone

Sometimes, certain signings don’t quite work and that might be the case here. Unfortunately for Lokonga, it seems like Arsenal have moved quicker under Arteta than many thought they would. And with that, he’s almost been left behind.

For Lokonga, it will be about getting the right move. For Arsenal, it will be about getting their money back or more.

If he continues to do well with Palace and they do stay up and stick with Vieira, then that might well be the move for Lokonga to pursue anyway.