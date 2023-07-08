Arsenal will be pushing Chelsea to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia if Thomas Partey leaves this summer.

Journalist Graeme Bailey was talking about the teenager on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

It appears as though Romeo Lavia is one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League.

After Southampton’s relegation last season, plenty of teams now sniff an opportunity to sign the one-cap Belgium international.

Lavia was one of Southampton’s more impressive performers last season.

He lined up alongside James Ward-Prowse and impressed in a defensive capacity while also showcasing his passing and dribbling abilities.

Lavia still has plenty of time to improve and would be a wise investment for any Premier League side.

There’s talk that Thomas Partey might leave Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta makes big changes to his midfield.

If he does go, then Arsenal will be pushing to sign Lavia amid interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Southampton will be hoping if the 19-year-old does leave, it’s after a bidding war has started.

Arsenal pushing Chelsea to sign Lavia if Partey leaves

Speaking about the interest in Lavia, Bailey said: “It’s gearing up. He’s become one of the most in-demand players in England.

“He has all the major clubs looking at him. Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are the main three as it stands, but I’ve spoken with his people, they’re more advanced than any of the others.

“[Manchester] United, [Manchester] City, and Newcastle are being kept informed of the situation but they’re not as advanced as those three.

“Arsenal, as we mentioned, I do expect them to move for another midfielder and [Romeo] Lavia is very high up in that.

“Thomas Partey, Jorginho their long-term futures are far from certain and Lavia is someone who they really like.

“Lavia fits the bill for them and Chelsea as well.

“Southampton are demanding £50m for him, nobody is paying £50m for Romeo Lavia.

“I think the clubs believe a deal of £40m and under will get it done eventually and I probably believe that as well, with add-ons that will happen.

“As it stands, Lavia hasn’t really signalled which club he wants to join, there isn’t a favourite.

“I think if Arsenal get rid of Partey, I have a slight feeling they’ll be pushing Chelsea for him [Lavia].”

TBR View – Lavia move makes sense for Gunners

Arsenal pushing to sign Lavia if they sell Thomas Partey perfectly fits with their current recruitment plans.

Mikel Arteta has been making every effort to sign young players who can improve under his tutelage.

Lavia has already shown he’s capable of playing in the Premier League, but wouldn’t be thrown straight into the deep end at Arsenal.

He would be behind the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in the pecking order to start with.

However, Arteta would be able to mould him into exactly the sort of midfielder he wants if he moved to the Emirates this summer.