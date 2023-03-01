Arsenal will need to spend a lot of money to sign Barcelona 'machine'











Arsenal are among a number of other clubs reportedly interested in signing Barcelona forward Ansu Fati in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are very active when it comes to recruiting top-quality young players.

Fati certainly checks that box, and several reports over the last two months have claimed that Mikel Arteta’s side are keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old’s situation at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati will cost Arsenal a lot of money

Just last month, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are all well-informed about Fati’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

The journalist claimed that the three Premier League clubs are ‘tracking’ him, and the second half of the season will determine if he will leave Barcelona at the end of this campaign.

Fati has fallen down Xavi’s pecking order at Barcelona. He has started just 10 games in all competitions this season, which is nowhere near enough for a player as talented as him.

That’s the reason he has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou, but journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that he’ll cost Arsenal and other interested clubs a lot of money this summer.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “It’s also to Ansu Fati’s point of view about finding a club in the long term, whether Barcelona or elsewhere, that can give him that regularity of game time.

“Because even when Fati has played a game and the number is already higher than last season, it’s not always been an integral part or always the full 90 minutes. So what Barcelona and Xavi will be looking to get out of him, if they keep him which is their intent, is a player that can actually contribute and play a full 90 minutes.

“After a while, when you have the number 10 in Barcelona, if you don’t do that, you start to fall down the pecking order at which point there might be an opportunity for a Premier League club to pounce.

“But at this point, the Premier League clubs that are being linked are going to have to spend a lot of money and may feel that the Barcelona valuation is too high at this point to seriously advance anything.”

The new Samuel Eto’o

Fati has always been viewed as a hugely talented player.

He finished second in the 2020 Golden Boy award rankings, and Barcelona believed in him so much that they handed him Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt.

Dani Alves, who knows a thing or two about great players, is a huge fan of Fati. He even compared the young Spaniard to Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o.

“Ansu was born to score goals. He reminds me a lot of Samuel Eto’o. He is a machine for destroying defences,” Alves told Sport.

