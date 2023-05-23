‘Good relations’: David Ornstein says Arsenal are in a ‘strong position’ to sign ‘fast’ player this summer











Arsenal are in a strong position to go and sign Declan Rice this summer as they look to strengthen their midfield.

That is according to David Ornstein, speaking to NBC Sports.

Now, we’re not breaking any new ground in telling you that Arsenal want Rice, that’s been reported for months at this point, but Ornstein has now shared an intriguing detail about this transfer tussle.

Indeed, according to the journalist, Arsenal are actually poised to sign Rice this summer, and their good relationship with West Ham United could well help them seal a deal.

Arsenal in strong position

Ornstein shared what he knows about the ‘fast‘ midfielder and Arsenal.

“Declan Rice is the apple of their eye. They went for him in the January window, but they shifted to Moises Caicedo. It doesn’t surprise me that they’ve come back for Rice and he’s the focus of their attention now. I think West Ham would trade if the price was right, but that’s a big if. Arsenal look to be in a strong position, as far as I know they have good relations with West Ham, but the numbers will be high club-to-club and with the player as well,” Ornstein said.

Promising

The fact that Arsenal have a good relationship with West Ham makes this deal so much more likely.

Let’s face it, West Ham won’t want to sell Rice, they never have wanted to sell Rice, but the deal will be that much less sour if they’re selling to a club that they trust and know will treat their star player well.

Arsenal and West Ham may be rivals on the pitch, but they do have quite a history of working together on transfer deals with the likes of Jack Wilshere, Carl Jenkinson, Manuel Almunia and Marouane Chamakh all crossing that divide in recent years, and now, it may be time for Rice to do the same.

