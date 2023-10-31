Arsenal will desperately try to keep hold of their £25m player in January

Aaron Ramsdale would be forgiven for thinking long and hard about his Arsenal future.

The England international has been spectacularly dumped by Mikel Arteta in favour of David Raya, and it would be hard to blame him for wanting to leave the club sooner rather than later.

However, according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Debrief, Arsenal aren’t keen to let the goalkeeper go.

Indeed, Jacobs says that Arsenal want to keep Ramsdale around, going as far as to say that the Gunners will do everything they can to keep the £25m man at the club.

Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Arsenal want Ramsdale to stay

Jacobs shared what he knows about the goalkeeper.

“As far as January is concerned, I still think it will be quite difficult for any clubs. We hear about Chelsea and of course, they’re discussing players like Ramsdale internally, but Robert Sanchez is seen as the number one goalkeeper. Arsenal will not want to lose a player like Ramsdale who is a positive influence even when he’s not playing halfway through the season. Of course, there’ll be rumour, there’ll be interest and there’ll be inquiries, but I think Arsenal will probably do everything they possibly can to hang onto Ramsdale, even if Raya is number one at the moment,” Jacobs said.

A bit unfair

We can’t help but feel sorry for Ramsdale here, because, as has been said before, he’s trapped.

Talk about mixed messages. He’s being left on the bench pretty much every single week, but, in the same breath, Arsenal are briefing that they desperately want him to stay.

It’s just an unfair scenario to be in. Yes, he’s a great number two to have, but at the same time, he has personal aspirations that aren’t being fulfilled at the Emirates right now.

Arsenal need to let Ramsdale go at some point if they’re not going to play him.