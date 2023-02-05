Arsenal Transfer News: Journalist claims Declan Rice fee could be closer to £80m











Arsenal are known admirers of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and journalist Ben Jacobs has been discussing the potential transfer.

Rice is set to be one of the most sought-after players in the next summer window. The England midfielder has been in fine form once more and there is an acceptance at West Ham that he will move on this summer.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be the frontrunners for Rice’s signature. And after missing out on Moises Caicedo in January, Arsenal are expected to push hard to sign Rice.

And discussing the potential of a summer move, journalist Ben Jacobs believes the price Rice leaves for will be dictated by not only the Caicedo bid from Arsenal, but the fee Chelsea have paid for Enzo Fernandez.

West Ham pretty resigned to losing Declan Rice this summer. Rice said at the World Cup he was envious of England teammates playing #UCL. Several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal & Chelsea, will try to sign him. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 5, 2023

Although Moyes predicts getting a British-record fee (£107m) following Enzo Fernandez's #CFC move, Rice's contract expires in summer 2024. Suitors hoping for £70-80m, but no doubt West Ham will try & use Enzo fee, & even the failed Moises Caicedo bid (£70m), as a new yardstick. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 5, 2023

Arsenal are hoping to hit the jackpot this season and win the Premier League title. If they can do that, then the temptation for players like Rice to sign will be greater.

Of course, Chelsea will be a problem. Todd Boehly has been on a huge spending spree and Rice has made no secret of his admiration for the club in the past.

TBR’s View: Arsenal might have to show real intent to sign Declan Rice

The worry for some Arsenal fans at the moment is they don’t seem to be able to get their main targets over the line.

The January window was only a success to a certain extent. The Gunners did land the likes of Trossard, Kiwior and Jorginho. But they were after Moises Caicedo and Mykhaylo Mudryk and got neither.

For Arsenal, proving they can sign a top player like Rice will be key. It will show that players do indeed want to sign and prove to everyone they can compete in the market.