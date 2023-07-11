Arsenal were reportedly never in for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer and he could complete a surprise move to Saudi Arabia instead.

That’s according to 90 Min, which claims that rumours linking Milinkovic-Savic to Arsenal are wide of the mark.

The Gunners have enjoyed a brilliant start to the summer window as they have already snapped up Kai Havertz from Chelsea, while Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are expected to complete moves to the Emirates Stadium this week.

It remains unclear whether Arsenal will move to bring in any more fresh faces after spending heavily at the start of the transfer window.

But they have been linked with several midfielders after Granit Xhaka’s departure, including Milinkovic-Savic.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Arsenal have been long-linked with the 28-year-old, with reports suggesting his agents were plotting talks with Mikel Arteta’s men back in May.

Yet, it seems that Arsenal have cooled their previous interest in the midfielder this summer and he could become the latest player to move to Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal not in for Milinkovic-Savic

90 Min claims that reports linking Milinkovic-Savic to Arsenal and Newcastle this summer are ‘wide of the mark’.

The Lazio star has now received an offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal, with the deal believed to be worth £20 million per year.

His agents have held talks over a switch to the Middle East, but they are also contacting clubs around Europe for alternative options.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Milinkovic-Savic has starred for Lazio over the past few years and has been labelled an ‘astonishingly gifted’ midfielder.

He’s looked set for a big move for a number of years now, with plenty of Premier League clubs credited with an interest.

It would certainly come as a surprise to see the Serbian make the switch to Saudi Arabia before testing himself in a different league.

As for Arsenal’s previous interest, it seems they have moved on from the possibility of landing Milinkovic-Savic now. They’re certainly well-stocked in the midfield department, with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Havertz and the incoming Rice at Arteta’s disposal.

If they do decide to move for another man in the middle of the park, it’s likely to be a deeper-lying midfielder and Milinkovic-Savic thrives in a more advanced role.