Arsenal were looking at £40m player, but he’s about to join West Ham

Journalist Charles Watts claims that Arsenal were looking at the possibility of signing Mohammed Kudus this summer, but the Ajax star is reportedly close to joining West Ham.

Arsenal have been on the lookout for competition for Bukayo Saka for quite some time now.

The Gunners have failed with moves for the likes of Raphinha and Mykhaylo Mudryk but are yet to try for a right-sided forward this summer.

There were suggestions earlier in the transfer window that Arsenal would attempt to lure Mohammed Kudus from Ajax to North London.

Photo by Peter Van der Klooster/Getty Images

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has already suggested the Gunners could make a late move for Kudus.

But the 23-year-old is now closing in on a move to West Ham and Watts claims that while Arsenal do like the Ghanaian, the North Londoners are focused on outgoings at this stage.

Arsenal were looking at Kudus

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Watts was asked about the possibility of Arsenal hijacking West Ham’s move for Kudus once they offload Folarin Balogun.

“I don’t know,” Watts said. “I know Arsenal have been interested in Kudus and there was interest earlier on in the summer, that hasn’t gone anywhere and it does look like he’s slowly edging towards a West Ham move.

“The word slowly there is a big word because it is progressing slowly. Whether someone jumps in at the end of it and does the transfer hijack that we’ve seen a few times, we’ll have to wait and see.

“But as I’ve said many times, Arsenal need to sell some players. I don’t see anyway that Arsenal could try and mount a late hijack for Kudus, unless they sell some players.

“So, when you talk there about Balogun and then making a move, maybe. But that’s just hypothetically speaking on my behalf.

“I’ve not heard anything substantial to suggest that’s what Arsenal are waiting for and if it does happen and they do move for Kudus, all I know is that they do have an interest in him, they like him as a player. But it’s not gone any further than that.”

Photo by Jeroen van den Berg/Soccrates/Getty Images

Kudus seemed like the ideal option to come in and compete with Saka given his versatility.

Indeed, the Ajax star can operate across the frontline and in a more attacking-midfield role.

Yet, the £40 million man looks all but set to secure a move to the London Stadium, barring a late surprise.

The signing of Kudus would be a statement of intent from West Ham considering the winger has forward has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.