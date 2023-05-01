Arsenal watched £70m England forward this weekend ahead of potential summer deal











Arsenal are back in the mix for Roma striker, Tammy Abraham, ahead of a potential transfer scramble for the England man this summer.

The Gunners had scouts in Italy to see Abraham scored in a 1-1 draw with AC Milan. According to 90Min, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle all had scouts in attendance to keep an eye on Abraham and others.

Abraham has enjoyed a great few seasons in Rome with Jose Mourinho. Since arriving from Chelsea, Abraham has become a regular goalscorer and has hit an impressive 36 goals in just shy of 100 appearances.

Arsenal have cast admiring glances in the direction of Abraham in the past. Indeed, it was only in January that reports surfaced suggesting that the Gunners were keen on landing the forward.

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta is set to be backed once again this summer by the board. Arsenal have spent well in the last few windows and there is a belief that they aren’t too far away from being hugely successful. And with Champions League football to come as well, the Kroenke’s are prepared to spend.

Of course, Abraham might cost a pretty penny. Chelsea reportedly have a buy-back clause of around £70m for Abraham, which means Roma would look for something similar from other clubs.

TBR’s View: Abraham a different option for Arsenal

Tammy Abraham definitely has a skill-set that not many – if anyone – at Arsenal has. He’s more of a traditional number nine in the way he plays but he’s also mobile and quick when he gets going.

Jack Grealish previously raved about Abraham as well. The England midfielder lauding Abraham as an ‘unbelievable’ after their time together at Aston Villa.

Should Arsenal fancy a more direct option in their attack for next season, then Tammy Abraham certainly offers a lot.