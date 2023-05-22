Arsenal want to sign the player Gary Neville thinks is the most 'underrated' in the Premier League











Arsenal are once again being credited with a big interest in Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, ahead of the summer window.

Gundogan has once again shone for City in another title-winning season. The German international has turned up with huge goals once more in recent weeks.

It is little surprise, then, that Arsenal want to sign him. Reports from The Athletic today claim that Mikel Arteta is the one driving the push for ‘Gundo.

And if Arsenal were to sign him, they’d be getting a player who Gary Neville says is massively underrated.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

What Gary Neville has said about Ilkay Gundogan

Speaking on Sky Sports a few weeks ago ahead of watching another Gundogan masterclass, Neville admitted that the German is a quality player.

But at the same time, he also conceded that Gundogan is probably considered one of the most underrated in the entire league.

“If you ask the question ‘who’s the most underrated player in the league then he’d be one that you’d mention. He is absolutely fantastic for City,” Neville said.

“Gundogan knits front to back, he’s a brilliant player, great character and respected enormously by his teammates. Since Pep Guardiola stopped rotating, he becomes one of the first names on the team sheet.”

Gundogan is set to be offered fresh terms by Arsenal. However, he could be tempted to go and work with Mikel Arteta.

One of the best to do it

When you look at Premier League midfielders who come in ‘clutch’ as they say in other sports, they don’t come much better tha Gundogan.

He almost single handedly won City the league last year and his goals in recent weeks have been massive. This is a midfielder who oozes class. He controls games, scores goals, and pretty much does everything the modern midfielder should.

If City do lose Gundogan to Arsenal, it will hurt far more than when they lost Zinchenko and Jesus, that’s for sure.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images