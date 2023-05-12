Arsenal reportedly want to sign 'silky' free agent likened to Ilkay Gundogan











Arsenal could do with bolstering their midfield ranks in the summer transfer window.

Although Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Jorginho have done well, the Gunners need more strength in depth.

In addition, the aforementioned players are all 29 or older, so Arsenal need to think about long-term successors.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There’s also the risk that Xhaka might leave in this summer, as he has been linked with a move away.

One player Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring is Borussia Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it looks as though he’s going to move in summer.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to say Dahoud “will” leave Dortmund as a free agent.

He’ll also make a decision on his future soon, with the Premier League his “most likely” destination”.

Dahoud would be a good shout for Arsenal, as he’s a very talented player with considerable experience.

He has 141 appearances for BVB under his belt and has also won two senior caps for Germany.

The Bundesliga website compared Dahoud’s style of play to that of Ilkay Gundogan several years ago.

‘Silky in possession, able to glide forward from midfield and pick out the perfect pass with the right weight at the right time, Dahoud shares a number of traits with his predecessor in the BVB midfield,’ they wrote.

‘A willing runner who is equally likely to score as he is to track back and cut out opposition attacks, he is the kind of player every coach would like in their team.’

With Dahoud becoming a free agent, Arsenal would save a lot of money on not having to pay a transfer fee.

Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

And salary-wise, he is reportedly on £65,000-a-week right now (Salarysport), so he’s not outside the Gunners’ current wage structure.

All in all, Arsenal should certainly try their luck for Dahoud.