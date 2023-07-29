Arsenal definitely have an interest in Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He has spoken to GiveMeSport about the state of play involving the Gunners and the Ghana international.

Speculation linking Arsenal and Kudus has intensified over the past few weeks.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claimed this week that the Gunners have already made contact over a move for Kudus.

Romano has downplayed the speculation somewhat, saying there hasn’t been any “direct conversation” with Ajax.

The Italian also stressed that the Gunners need to sell some players before they bring in someone else.

Arsenal have had a busy summer transfer window, signing Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice.

The Gunners now need to balance out their spending with sales, due to Financial Fair Play regulation.s

However, Romano did say that Arsenal certainly hold an interest in Kudus.

“At the moment there is still no bid or direct conversation with Ajax yet,” he said.

“So we can’t speak about the negotiation yet.

“There is an interest, but I think for Arsenal now, the priority is to get rid of some players.

“They signed many players, many important players, at the beginning of the summer transfer window.

“So, it’s important now to focus on the outgoings and then we will see.”

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Our view

Kudus is an outstanding talent who has been deemed ‘the total package‘ and ‘one of the most promising players in the world‘.

His price tag reportedly stands at £40million, which is fairly modest for a player of his quality, age and potential.

However, Chelsea are apparently in pursuit of Kudus too. This could pose a problem for an Arsenal side needing to sell before they can buy.

Let’s hope the Gunners can get a few outgoing deals over the line before the Blues can make any progress for the 22-year-old.