Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax this summer, but the Gunners are apparently still keeping an eye on Manchester City star Joao Cancelo.

The North Londoners have been really impressive in this transfer window so far. We’re just over two weeks into the window and Mikel Arteta and Edu have already brought in Kai Havertz, while deals for Declan Rice and Timber are close to completion.

Now, Dean Jones has claimed on GiveMeSport that Arsenal are still considering a move to sign Cancelo.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal are still keeping an eye on Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo

Arsenal have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back.

The Englishman was originally brought in to play as a central defender, but he was moved to a wider role last season and was absolutely incredible.

White’s backup at right-back, Tomiyasu, is an excellent player, but the Japan international has missed 229 days of football due to injuries already. He’s currently recovering from a knee problem and may not be back until October.

Arsenal are said to be on the verge of signing Jurrien Timber for that position (De Telegraaf), and many feel he will be White’s deputy when the new season starts next month.

However, Jones has claimed that Arsenal haven’t forgotten about Joao Cancelo just yet.

He said: “Arsenal do still have an eye on Cancelo, but that one has to wait because they have enough on their plate to deal with at the moment.

“This is a big week for Arsenal, with deals for Rice and Jurrien Timber to get over the line.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

Joao Cancelo spent the second half of last season at Bayern Munich and he won the title there.

The German giants had the option to sign the Portugal international on a permanent deal for a fee of £61.6 million (The Athletic), but they have decided against triggering that clause.

Cancelo is now back at Manchester City and is very likely to leave. If Timber comes in and Kieran Tierney ends up staying, Arsenal have no real need for the 29-year-old, but Arteta knows him very well, and he may well have a plan for him if the Gunners’ interest still exists.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will make a move to sign Cancelo even after signing Timber this summer.