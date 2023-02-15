Arsenal vs Manchester City: Mikel Arteta expected to start Gabriel Martinelli











The Daily Mail reports that Mikel Arteta is expected to start Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli against Manchester City this evening, despite Leandro Trossard’s promising performances of late.

The Gunners will be hoping to get back to winning ways against City later tonight after dropping points in their last two fixtures.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday after a controversial Brentford equaliser, while they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park just seven days before.

City have now moved to within three points of Arteta’s men ahead of tonight’s clash and they could move to the top of the Premier League table with a win in north London.

Arteta’s team has picked itself for most of the season, barring Eddie Nketiah replacing the injured Gabriel Jesus. Yet, the Spaniard faces a big choice ahead of tonight’s table-topping clash between Martinelli and Trossard.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Martinelli has been ‘incredible’ for the Gunners this season but he has been struggling for form of late and Trossard bagged his first goal in an Arsenal shirt over the weekend. But Arteta is set to stick by the Brazilian over Trossard in north London tonight.

Arteta expected to start Martinelli

The Daily Mail reports that the left-hand side could be up for grabs after Martinelli’s recent struggles, alongside Trossard’s impressive start to life at Arsenal.

But the outlet notes that Martinelli is likely to keep his place alongside Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Trossard has adjusted to his new role at Arsenal exceptionally well and has slotted into Arteta’s side seamlessly.

But Martinelli has been outstanding for Arsenal this season, particularly in the bigger games.

Him and Saka have really stepped up against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United already.

While it’s brilliant for Arteta that he finally has options from the bench, it seems like the right call to stick by Martinelli for the time being.

