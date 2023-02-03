Fabrizio Romano shares update on Gabriel Martinelli's new Arsenal contract











The January transfer window shut over two days ago, but Arsenal fans still have some good news coming their way – Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract.

The talented Brazilian has been one of the Gunners’ best players this season. His performances on the left flank have been brilliant, and he’s a nightmare to defend against.

Arsenal have been trying to tie Martinelli down to a new deal for a while now, and it looks like Edu and Mikel Arteta have finally pulled it off.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal signed Gabriel Martinelli from fourth-tier Brazilian side Ituano for just £6 million back in the summer of 2019 (Goal).

Nobody really knew who he was, but the youngster hit the ground running under Unai Emery. He ended his debut campaign with 10 goals and four assists in just 15 starts, and everybody knew Arsenal had signed a star.

The ‘incredible‘ Martinelli has gone up a level this season and is one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League.

He has seven goals and three assists to his name in all competitions and has played a major part in helping Arsenal go five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martinelli’s current contract was set to expire at the end of next season. Although the Gunners had the option to extend that by two more years, it was important for them to hand him a new long-term deal.

Edu and Arteta did that not too long ago, and Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that it’s completely done. Martinelli has signed a new deal until the summer of 2027 and Arsenal have an option to extend that by another year as well.

He tweeted: “Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new deal with Arsenal valid until June 2027 — it is done and sealed after long talks. Official statement will follow, Gabriel has accepted all clauses. First call, @David_Ornstein. Arsenal will now push for Saka and Saliba extensions.”

In another tweet, Romano said: “Understand Gabriel Martinelli new deal with Arsenal will also include an option to extend the contract for further year. Guaranteed contract until June 2027, club’s option until June 2028.”

Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new deal with Arsenal valid until June 2027 — it is done and sealed after long talks. ⚪️🔴🇧🇷 #AFC



Official statement will follow, Gabriel has accepted all clauses. First call, @David_Ornstein.



Arsenal will now push for Saka and Saliba extensions. pic.twitter.com/LHq6Y616kw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2023

Show all