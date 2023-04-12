Arsenal transfer target Julian Brandt discusses his future











Arsenal transfer target Julian Brandt has shut down any possible transfer to The Emirates in an interview with newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten – after the playmaker penned a two-year contract extension at Dortmund.

The German, was recently linked with a move to the Gunners, per Christian Falk. Hardly any surprise, due to his current form this season.

The attacking midfielder has been shining for Borussia Dortmund. This season, in 25 league appearances, Brandt has eight goals and four assists.

The Gunners have an abundance of attacking talent, but if they suffer an injury or two then they lack in squad depth. With multiple competitions, injuries are always inevitable.

Julian Brandt discusses his future

Brandt has been massively praised by those who work closely with him in the past, including Sebastian Kehl. Kehl said: “Julian (Brandt) has made some great strides in his development. He is much more stable, robust and present. We always knew that he was a great football player. Now he’s showing it over a sustained period of time.”

Now, the player has signed a two-year extension at Dortmund and has committed his future to the club – at least, until June 2026.

Brandt told Ruhr Nachrichten how he was never close to joining the Gunners. Brandt said: “That was clarified for me relatively quickly. At no time was I in any talks or listening to any offers. It was clear relatively quickly that when I go into talks with Dortmund, the goal is to extend here”.

Dortmund fans will be over the moon to hear these latest comments from £116k-a-week Julian Brandt. Arsenal fans on the other hand will be gutted.

The attacking midfielder has shown that he can score and assist, and this is something that is hard to come by at a very top level.

Brandt has now signed a new contract and this shuts down any interest and media stories around the midfielder.

