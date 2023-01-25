Arsenal transfer news: Xabi Alonso amazed by Martin Zubimendi's playmaking ability











Arsenal have been linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi over the past few days and he’s a player that’s left an impression on Spanish football legend Xabi Alonso.

Mikel Arteta will have no complaints about Arsenal’s business in the window so far as they’ve moved to snap up both Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior over the past week.

The Gunners will be aiming to provide Arteta with the necessary depth to sustain their push for the Premier League title.

Arsenal have undoubtedly addressed a key area by signing Trossard but they still look a little light in terms of options in the middle of the park,

Zubimendi has been touted as a possible target for Arteta, with The Daily Mail reporting that the north Londoners are currently ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign him.

The 23-year-old has impressed in La Liga over the past couple of years and received high praise from Alonso.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso left amazed by Martin Zubimendi

Alonso worked with Zubimendi during his time as part of Real Sociedad’s coaching staff, where he managed the La Liga outfit’s B team.

Zubimendi has been compared to the Liverpool legend due to his style of play and Alonso admitted that it was a pleasure to work alongside him.

“Martín’s a player all coaches would want. He’s generous, he always thinks more about his teammates than himself,” as quoted by The Irish Mirror.

“He has that ability to generate play, to make those around him better, always offering solutions; to improve the move.

“He understands what the next step is before the ball gets to him. He has that ability to organise the axis. I loved working with him.”

Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Alonso has since moved on to become the manager of Bayer Leverkusen but he was clearly impressed with the youngster’s quality.

Zubimendi came through the academy set-up at Real Sociedad and mainly operates as a deep-lying playmaker.

The midfielder is apparently keen on a move to the Premier League, with The Daily Mail reporting that he favours a move to Arsenal over Barca.

But he has made it clear that he wants to see out the remainder of the season with his boyhood club, which would rule out a switch to north London this month.

Arsenal are in need of adding some depth to their midfield, with Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny the only back-up options to Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

It remains unclear whether the club will look to address this issue before the window shuts, but Zubimendi is clearly a bright talent and would fit Arteta’s style of play at Arsenal.

Show all