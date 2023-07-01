Arsenal now expect Reiss Nelson will end the uncertainty surrounding his future with a new contract within the next week to also fend off interest from AC Milan in a transfer.

That is according to Ryan Taylor, who reports that Arsenal believe there will not be any late surprises over a new contract for Nelson. The 23-year-old is now technically a free agent as his previous terms ended on June 30. But he has reached an agreement to sign a new deal.

Nelson is ready to put pen to paper on a new four-year contract with Arsenal also gaining a one-year option. Yet the Gunners saw him become a free agent on Friday as the winger has jetted off on holiday. He is currently in Tenerife following an early break in the United States.

When do Arsenal expect Reiss Nelson to sign a new contract?

It is simply because of his two holidays this month that Arsenal have not seen Nelson sign a new contract yet. But the Gunners do not expect to see the Hale End product leaving them this summer. Instead, Arsenal believe Nelson will sign a new contract within the next week.

Arsenal are also likely to announce official confirmation of a new contract for Nelson within the next week. He is committed to staying at Emirates Stadium over the summer after Mikel Arteta offered 18 appearances for 589 minutes for three goals and three assists in 2022/23.

Reiss Nelson will reject a free transfer to AC Milan this summer

Penning a new contract in the capital will also see Nelson reject a free transfer from Arsenal to AC Milan. Milan News reported earlier this week that the Serie A side had swooped for a Bosman deal. Nelson even held extensive talks with AC Milan but has turned the deal down.

Nelson has been a part of the set-up at Arsenal since he entered their academy way back in 2007. The winger has since enjoyed loan spells with TSG Hoffenheim and Feyenoord. But he will hope the new contract sees Arteta, who has called Nelson ‘special’, offer more minutes.