Arsenal star Reiss Nelson will be out of contract in less than two days, and AC Milan have been really keen to sign him for over a month now.

The 23-year-old Englishman is nowhere near being the first-choice under Mikel Arteta, but he’s still an important member of the squad. He definitely showed that with his performances off the bench last season.

Now, there’s a real risk of losing Nelson for nothing this summer, but MilanNews.it have shared some good news for Arsenal fans about the winger.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Reiss Nelson rejects AC Milan and is set to sign new Arsenal contract

When people looked at Arsenal’s academy a few years ago, nobody was talking about Bukayo Saka or Emile Smith Rowe – Reiss Nelson was the kid who everyone felt would make it.

The Englishman, branded as a player with an ‘elite mindset’ by Alex Iwobi (The Beautiful Game Podcast), has been at Arsenal since he was just nine. He came through the ranks at Hale End and was among the best players in all the age groups growing up.

However, Nelson just hasn’t been able to break into the first team like Saka or Smith Rowe did, which is a real shame as he showed so much potential back then.

Arteta definitely sees the quality Nelson has, which is why he has been really keen to keep hold of him this summer. The Spaniard is about to get his wish.

The report claims after weeks of talks with AC Milan, Nelson has decided not to accept the Rossoneri’s offer to join them on a free transfer this summer.

Instead, he’s now set to sign a brand new contract at Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

This is excellent news for Arsenal.

The Gunners are going big this summer. Kai Havertz has already come in for a lot of money, while Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber have been lined up as the next signings.

Those three players will use up most of Arsenal’s transfer budget this summer, which means it’s unlikely there will be a lot left to sign a new winger.

Keeping hold of Nelson eliminates that need for the time being, and the fact that he’s still only 23 means he could fulfil the massive potential he showed as a youngster.