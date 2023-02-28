Arsenal transfer news: Raheem Sterling has already hailed Mikel Arteta for making the Gunners so aggressive











Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for Raheem Sterling this week – a player who once hailed Mikel Arteta for making the Gunners so aggressive.

Sterling was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium over the summer as Arsenal were looking at quality alternative options to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Of course, the England star made the £50 million switch to Chelsea from Manchester City, while his former teammates Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus reunited with Arteta.

It’s fair to say that Sterling’s time at Stamford Bridge hasn’t exactly gone to plan so far, with the Blues going through a dismal run of form under Graham Potter.

Sterling did pick up an injury which halted his progress in west London, but his place in the starting line-up is seemingly under threat already after Chelsea’s activity in the transfer market.

90 Min reported yesterday that Arsenal remain keen on bringing Sterling to the Emirates Stadium as they prepare for a long-awaited return to the Champions League.

And Sterling has admitted in the past that he’s a huge admirer of the work Arteta has done at Arsenal.

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Sterling once hailed Arteta’s work at Arsenal

Sterling was preparing to face the Gunners with his former side City back in October 2020.

The winger had previously worked under Arteta during their time together at the Etihad Stadium and he was full of praise for the Spaniard ahead of the fixture.

“He’s a person that had a lot of say here. The manager trusted him here and he had a lot of influence on the players here and the team as well,” Sterling told The Mirror.

“So I knew once he went into Arsenal that it would be a great opportunity for him but also he would definitely implement what he wanted to bring in. And he’s a person that will put his foot down and not let things slide as you can see with the boys at Arsenal. They know if they don’t run they are most likely not going to play.

“You can see the change that he’s brought in there, you can see the energy, you can see how much he’s put into them with their off-ball work.

“We all knew before Mikel got in how much good football they could play, how technically good they were but probably off the field they weren’t as aggressive as they are with Mikel. They run their socks off now, you can see why they benefited with some good results recently.”

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arteta was coming off the back of a successful first campaign at Arsenal after lifting the FA Cup in 2020.

Of course, the Gunners boss has endured some tougher times since but the club have stuck by him and they are now reaping the rewards.

It would be a surprise to see Arsenal revive their interest in Sterling after bringing in Trossard last month. But the Chelsea man could be a brilliant addition to Arteta’s squad as he is capable of playing off either wing. He would also provide some know-how having been a key part of a hugely successful team under Pep Guardiola.

Show all