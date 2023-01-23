Arsenal transfer news: Piero Hincapie now on Gunners radar, Tottenham are keen too











Arsenal once again showed their title credentials at The Emirates yesterday, with a last gasp win over Manchester United.

Fans got to see their first glimpse of Leandro Trossard, and Arsenal might not be done in the transfer window yet.

A report from Christian Falk, via Give Me Sport, suggests Mikel Arteta still wants defensive recruits.

A centre-back that looks set to join the club this month is Jakub Kiwior.

The Polish international was spotted at the stadium watching Arsenal last night, as he nears a move from Spezia.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

However, in order to maintain a title challenge, Arteta won’t want to leave any stone unturned.

An injury crisis derailed their hopes of top four football last season.

Artetaw will know they can’t afford to repeat that mistake again.

Falk now suggests that Arsenal are looking at Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

Arteta’s side will likely face competition from their north London rivals Tottenham for his signature.

Spurs have been interested in Hincapie for some time, as they look to bring in another centre-back.

Arsenal looking at Tottenham target Hincapie

Falk was asked by Give Me Sport to provide an update on Hincapie’s future, and he said: “Tottenham still has its eye on him, already in the summer, but also Arsenal again and Chelsea are visiting what is happening with him.”

The £35m-valued defender would offer Arteta another option in the middle of his defence.

Hincapie is left-footed, and capable of playing as part of a back-three or back-four.

The imminent signing of Kiwior makes a move for Hincapie unlikely in January.

Photo by Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

With the likes of Rob Holding and Takehiro Tomiyasu both in reserve, Hincapie isn’t a priority.

However, he’s a very talented young defender, and certainly fits the mould of what Arsenal are trying to do.

Their interest may force Tottenham to act sooner than they possibly would have liked to try and bring him in.

Conte’s need for another centre-back is greater, although Hincapie makes much more sense as a replacement for Clement Lenglet when his loan ends.

Show all