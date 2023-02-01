Arsenal transfer news: McCoist reckons Rice 'better option' than Caicedo











Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on a summer move for West Ham United star Declan Rice.

The Gunners managed to bolster their midfield ranks in January, bringing Jorginho to the Emirates.

Arsenal had also tried to sign Moises Caicedo, but Brighton weren’t willing to do business over the player.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Although the market is now closed, speculation over potential summer targets has already begun.

The Evening Standard have reported that Rice is now Arsenal’s top target at the end of the season.

And Ally McCoist believes the 24-year-old would be a better shout than Caicedo.

The popular pundit was speaking about Rice on talkSPORT (31/1/23) in the context of Arsenal and Chelsea.

“The West Ham fans won’t thank me for it,” said McCoist.

“But if Chelsea are going to spend all sorts of money on Fernandez and Arsenal were looking to spend a right few on Caicedo, then surely Declan Rice is a good and better option than the pair of them?

“Why are Chelsea going for Fernandez and spending all that money, when they can potentially test the water on West Ham?

“I am just going to annoy West Ham supporters and I don’t want to do it.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rice would shine at Arsenal – TBR View

Arsenal did well to snap Jorginho up in the January transfer window.

They tried to sign Caicedo, but if his club didn’t want to do business, the Gunners couldn’t do much about it.

And with Mohamed Elneny set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Mikel Arteta and Edu had to act.

Jorginho is a great signing for Arsenal at this moment in time, with the pressure on for the title.

And in the summer, the Gunners will have a better chance of signing a club talisman like Rice.

The Hammers and England star is a ‘magnificent‘ player who’d fit in perfectly at an elite side.

Arsenal could well have to pay upwards of £70million for Rice, but he’d surely be worth it.