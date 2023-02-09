Arsenal transfer news: Man United now interested in ‘unbelievable’ Gunners target











The Telegraph reports that Manchester United hold an interest in signing reported Arsenal target Tammy Abraham – a player who once said he’s great friends with Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal have continued their brilliant form since being dealt a massive blow after Gabriel Jesus picked up a knee injury at the World Cup.

The Gunners did fall to their first defeat in the league since October at Goodison Park on Sunday, but Eddie Nketiah has performed brilliantly in Jesus’ absence.

But Arteta’s men were linked with a surprise move for former Chelsea star Abraham last month. Calciomercato reported that the now AS Roma striker was on Arsenal’s list of potential candidates to replace the injured Jesus.

Of course, the Gunners opted against bringing in another striker due to the brilliant form of Nketiah. Now, Abraham is seemingly attracting interest from Erik ten Hag’s side ahead of the summer.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Man United interested in Abraham

Abraham is thought to be one of United’s back-up options as they search for a new striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, according to The Telegraph.

The outlet notes that United are prioritising a move for either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen though.

Abraham got off to a brilliant start in Italy for Roma last season. He bagged 27 goals in all competitions after completing a £34 million switch from Stamford Bridge.

But the 25-year-old hasn’t managed to produce similar numbers this time out, with just six goals in 21 Serie A appearances.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The striker has formed a close bond with Saka during their time in the England set-up together, with the Arsenal youngster previously labelling Abraham his ‘boy’.

Arsenal won’t be too concerned about interest in Abraham given their options up-front at the moment.

Jesus is edging closer to a return to action, while the club will also welcome Folarin Balogun back from a successful loan spell in Ligue 1 at the end of the season.

Show all