Arsenal transfer news: Lautaro Martinez being considered by Gunners this summer

Arsenal are now reportedly keen to sign Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez next summer.

That’s according to TeamTalk, who believe the Gunners will face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea for the World Cup winner.

The report suggests that Inter may be forced to cash in on Martinez at the end of the season due to their financial issues.

Plenty of top Premier League sides will be on high alert now that the ‘outstanding’ forward could be available.

Although Martinez didn’t have the best World Cup, he’s returned in red hot form.

The centre-forward has 12 goals already this season, with five of those coming in his last six games.

His value is only increasing with each goal, and a bidding war between three Premier League sides could end up breaking out.

Arsenal could make a move for Lautaro Martinez next summer to bolster their attacking options.

With Champions League football once again on the horizon, Martinez would certainly increase the overall quality of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal keen on Lautaro Martinez next summer

Martinez played a key part in Inter Milan winning Serie A two seasons ago, and was recognised for his efforts.

In the 2021 Ballon d’Or rankings, Martinez finished above the likes of Harry Kane and Luka Modric.

The Argentinian consistently reaches double figures for goals, and is on course to match his best tally of 21 this season.

Valued before the World Cup at £72 million, Lautaro Martinez could end up being a huge outlay for Arsenal.

A similar fee is likely to be required for a central midfielder in the summer.

The Gunners failed to sign Moises Caicedo for £70m in January, and could return for him again in the next transfer window.

Arsenal may be better off not signing Lautaro Martinez, unless his asking price significantly falls.

Undeniably a quality forward, he plays his best football when paired with another striker, such as Romelu Lukaku or Edin Dzeko.

Right now, it’s hard to see how that would work in Arsenal’s current set-up.

