Arsenal transfer news: Jurgen Klopp left amazed by 'really good' Kaoru Mitoma

Jurgen Klopp has admitted to the BBC that he was left amazed by reported Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma after Brighton knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup today.

Mikel Arteta has already added two fresh faces to his squad this month by bringing in Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

Trossard has impressed during his two appearances for the Gunners so far, despite being on the losing side when he made his full debut against Manchester City on Friday.

The Belgian will certainly provide Arteta with a different type of option across his front-three but they have also been linked with a move for one of his former teammates in Mitoma.

90 Min reported that the Gunners were monitoring Mitoma after Mykhaylo Mudryk completed his move to Chelsea. The Japanese winger has been exceptional for the Seagulls in recent weeks and he scored a stoppage-time winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup today.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Klopp left amazed by Mitoma

Mitoma produced a moment of magic to hand Brighton a 2-1 win over the Reds this afternoon.

The 25-year-old completely fooled Joe Gomez with a brilliant piece of skill, before producing a volley from close-range to beat Alisson Becker.

Klopp praised the Brighton star in his post-match interview with BBC Radio 5 Live and labelled him a ‘really good’ player.

“We came here after a game a few weeks ago when we weren’t even close to ourselves,” he said.

“Today we played a better game but we conceded two goals from set-pieces and that is not allowed in any way.

“On the left side Robbo was ok because we helped him but on the other side Trent didn’t get the support.

“Mitoma is really good so, of course, it was tough. We could have defended both goals better.

“The first is deflected but we can probably block the shot. It doesn’t feel great. In time we might see the positives but we wanted to get the next round. Congratulations to Brighton.”

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Mitoma has been putting in some impressive displays for the Seagulls after returning from a loan spell at Belgian outfit Union SG.

His finishing has been compared to that of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry’s by his former teammate, Christian Burgess.

It seems unlikely that Arsenal will move for the winger anytime soon, especially after landing Trossard already this month.

But Mitoma will certainly be catching the attention of some of the biggest clubs, especially if he maintains these performances.

