Defender says Arsenal transfer target finishes 'just like Thierry Henry'

Union SG defender Christian Burgess has told Sky Sports that reported Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma finishes just like Thierry Henry.

Mikel Arteta has been busy bolstering his squad during the current transfer window as the club have already moved to bring in Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

The Gunners missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea but they have moved quickly to land an alternative target in Trossard.

While Arsenal have already landed a winger by bringing in the former Brighton man, they have been linked with a move for one of his former teammates.

90 Min reported that the Gunners were monitoring Mitoma after their move for Mudryk broke down.

The Japanese winger has been putting in some impressive displays for the Seagulls after returning from a loan spell at Union SG.

And his former teammate, Burgess, claims his finishing is similar to that of Arsenal legend Theirry Henry’s.

Burgess says Mitoma finishes just like Thierry Henry

Speaking to Sky Sports, Burgess discussed Mitoma’s impressive form for Brighton and made a big claim about his old teammate’s finishing ability.

“He finishes like Thierry Henry,” he said.

“He is just so nonchalant at finishing into the far corner, whether it is in training and or in games. It is a strange one because most people panic but he seems to have so much time on the ball in those situations.”

Of course, Henry is one of the best players to play in the Premier League and Arsenal fans will know all too well about his ‘nonchalant’ finishing.

It’s early days for Mitoma though and while he is certainly making an impression on the south coast, it’s a big claim to compare him to the Arsenal legend.

The 25-year-old has managed four goals and one assist so far this season after returning from a loan spell in Belgium.

Mitoma produced a brilliant display as Brighton thrashed Liverpool 3-0 just over a week ago. He continued his breath-taking form over the weekend as well as scored a stunning goal at the King Power Stadium.

