Graeme Bailey has now addressed the chances of Jorginho leaving Arsenal during the summer transfer market after the Italian’s recent comments on his future at the club.

It was only in January that Jorginho joined Arsenal from their London rivals, Chelsea, for an initial £10m. The 31-year-old could end up costing the Gunners £12m via add-ons included in his contract until June 2024. He only arrived at Emirates Stadium with an 18-month deal.

Chelsea agreed to sell the Imbituba, Brazil-born maestro to Arsenal as Jorginho was due to be a free agent this summer. The Gunners now find themselves in a similar position with a free transfer possible in 12 months’ time. But he also gained a key role under Mikel Arteta.

What has Bailey said about a transfer away from Arsenal for Jorginho?

Arteta played Jorginho in 16 of a potential 21 games in all competitions after signing him in January. The Spaniard further started the 48-cap Italy international in 11 of his outings with nine in the Premier League. Arteta even called Jorginho ‘exceptional’ at Newcastle United.

Yet despite his strong end to the campaign, Bailey told Chasing Green Arrows earlier in June that Jorginho wants to leave Arsenal with Lazio targeting a transfer. But the Serie A side can offer the midfielder just £2m-a-year (£38.5k-a/w) and he gets £6m-a-year (£115k-a/w) now.

Bailey also claimed the transfer to Lazio appeals to Jorginho as it will reunite the Arsenal ace with Maurizio Sarri. He played under his compatriot at Napoli. Sarri also paid £50m, rising to £57m, to sign Jorginho at Chelsea in July 2018. But Sarri only spent one season at the Blues.

Now, Bailey has addressed Jorginho’s future again and refuses to rule out a transfer to Lazio from Arsenal. He has told 90min’s ‘Talking Transfers’ podcast his situation may have to wait until Juventus can resolve Adrien Rabiot’s future and their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

He said: “The domino effect, we haven’t seen [it] in Serie A yet because we thought Rabiot would [go] and then Milinkovic-Savic, which might allow Jorginho [to reunite with Sarri].

“I wouldn’t necessarily rule out Jorginho going. It’s just he’s on so much money at Arsenal and what Lazio can do now, it’s a massive discrepancy.”

Jorginho has rubbished the suggestions he wants to leave Arsenal

While Bailey still believes that Jorginho can get a transfer to Lazio, the midfielder rubbished the suggestions that he wants to leave Arsenal earlier this week. The Azzurri anchor insists that he is happy at Emirates Stadium. He has also shared how happy the Gunners made him.

“To be honest, I was surprised but really happy by how welcome I was, how [they] treated me when I came in,” Jorginho told the Evening Standard.

“I’m very happy to stay at Arsenal, to be honest. Those rumours, I’m not sure who was behind it, to be honest. But nothing at the moment has happened to me. I’m quite happy where I am.”