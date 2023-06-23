Jorginho would like to leave Arsenal to join Lazio this summer.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel about the midfielder.

Bailey says that the £12m player would really like to go and reunite with Maurizio Sarri at Lazio and return to Italy, but sadly, due to budget issues and potential sales at Arsenal, the midfielder may have to stay at the Emirates for a little while longer yet.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho wants to go

Bailey shared what he knows about Jorginho.

“I think with Jorginho in an ideal world he would like to go to Lazio. The problem is that he’s on about £6m a year and Lazio are limited to £2m. Ideally he wants to go back and play for Sarri this summer, he knows it will be difficult, but if they get Rice over the line and move on for someone like Lavia, I’d keep an eye on Jorginho,” Bailey said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Surely not

While Jorginho may want to leave Arsenal, it’s incredibly hard to see this deal actually coming off.

Think about it, Granit Xhaka is as good as gone from the Emirates, and there is also talk of Thomas Partey departing. There’s absolutely no way that Arsenal will sell all three of their senior midfield options in the same transfer window.

They need an overhaul, but this is more overkill than overhaul.

Maybe in a year’s time when new signings have settled, Jorginho can get his wish and return to Italy, but right now, Mikel Arteta needs him at the Emirates.