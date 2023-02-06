Arsenal transfer news: Jermain Defoe praises 'incredible' Kaoru Mitoma











Jermain Defoe has labelled reported Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma an ‘incredible’ player off the back of his impressive run of form at Brighton.

Arsenal moved to bring in Mitoma’s former teammate, Leandro Trossard, last month and the Belgian is already proving he will be a useful option for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners were linked with a move for the Japanese forward as well, with 90 Min reporting that Arteta’s men are tracking him.

Mitoma has been outstanding for Brighton in recent weeks and he’s now bagged four goals in his last five appearances.

The 25-year-old is certainly catching the eye with his displays on the south coast and the most recent name to sing his praises is Jermain Defoe.

Defoe raves about Mitoma

Defoe spoke to Optus Sport after this weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures and singled out Mitoma.

The Brighton man popped up with a late winner as Roberto De Zerbi’s men beat Bournemouth 1-0 over the weekend.

And Defoe has described Mitoma as an ‘incredible’ talent, while applauding the Seagulls for their recruitment.

“It’s an unbelievable return. It’s not just the goals he’s scoring, it’s his performances – three years ago he was at university studying dribbling and now he’s got the most dribbles,” the Tottenham legend said.

“It’s incredible, what a signing, what a player they’ve got there. It’s such an amazing story, we never see it. It’s down to recruitment, credit to the club, to find a player like that.”

Brighton picked up Mitoma back in 2021 but the winger was sent out on loan to Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint Gilloise.

He impressed during his spell in the Juniper Pro League and his former teammate, Christian Burgess, recently claimed that Mitoma finishes ‘just like Thierry Henry’.

Of course, Arsenal have already brought in Trossard but they are likely to be on the lookout for further attacking reinforcements this summer.

Mitoma has adjusted to Premier League football with ease so far and it won’t come as a surprise if he is linked with a move away this summer. That being said, his contract is set to run until 2025 and Brighton have already proven to be stern negotiators, as Arsenal found out with Moises Caicedo.

