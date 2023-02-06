Arsenal transfer news: Gunners prefer move for Declan Rice over Moises Caicedo











The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal have now decided they would rather sign West Ham United star over Brighton’s Moises Caicedo in the summer.

Mikel Arteta managed to bolster his midfield options before the January window closed after bringing in Jorginho from Chelsea.

The Gunners turned to the 31-year-old after it became clear that Brighton would not be allowing Caicedo to leave last month.

Sky Sports reports that Arsenal even had two bids knocked bad for the 21-year-old, with the second worth up to £70 million.

Despite Brighton pricing Arteta’s side out of a move for the Ecuador midfielder, it seemed likely that they would return for him in a few months time. But Arsenal could prioritise a move for Rice over the youngster instead.

Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal would rather sign Rice over Caicedo

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal have emerged as surprise runners in the race to sign Rice and the north Londoners have identified him as their top target.

Arsenal are prepared to break their club-record fee to sign Rice and he is said to be valued at around £80 million.

But West Ham will want a fee north of £100 million, despite their chances of receiving this kind of money for the 24-year-old being deemed slim.

The Mail notes that Arsenal are now set to turn their full attention to signing the Hammers star in the summer, despite going all out for Caicedo last month.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rice has been described as a ‘magnificent’ midfielder and he looks set to secure a big move away from east London this summer.

The England star would be a brilliant addition to Arsenal’s midfield and could even be the long-term successor to Thomas Partey.

Of course, the club have brought in Jorginho now but it’s likely that the former Chelsea man will be more of a stop-gap signing for the Gunners as they push for the Premier League title.

It’s still early days in terms of Jorginho’s Arsenal career, but he didn’t get off to the best start as Arteta’s side lost 1-0 to Everton on Saturday.

Show all