Arsenal transfer news: Chelsea have been exploring deal to sign Moises Caicedo











Chelsea have been exploring a deal to sign reported Arsenal target Moises Caicedo over the past week, according to The Daily Mail.

Mikel Arteta’s men attempted to land Caicedo in January before they snapped up Jorginho from Chelsea.

The Gunners even had two bids knocked back from Brighton, with Sky Sports reporting that the second offer was worth around £70 million.

The Seagulls made it evidently clear that the 21-year-old would not be moving in the middle of the season and he has since put pen to paper on a new deal.

But it seems that Caicedo could still complete a switch away from the Amex Stadium this summer and Graham Potter’s men have already been exploring a deal.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Chelsea exploring Caicedo deal

The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea have spent the last few days weighing up whether the Colombian’s new deal could impact their interest in the Colombian star.

The Blues have apparently concluded that Caicedo’s new agreement with Brighton will not impact a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

There is said to be no release clause in his contract though, which puts Brighton in a stronger position to demand the £80 million they want for him.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Of course, Potter worked with Caicedo during his time at Brighton and it’s no surprise that Chelsea are weighing up another move for him after they had a bid knocked back in January.

While Arsenal were clearly keen on the midfielder in the last transfer window, it seems that they are now prioritising a move for Declan Rice ahead of the summer.

Caicedo has been ‘incredible’ for the Seagulls but he could reportedly cost up to around £90 million and for that price, Rice certainly seems like a safer bet for Arteta.

