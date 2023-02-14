Arsenal transfer news: Ansu Fati has no interest in joining Gunners right now











Arsenal have made an offer to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati, but Mundo Deportivo reports that he has no interest in joining the Gunners at the moment.

Mikel Arteta managed to bring in Leandro Trossard during the January window and the Belgian is already proving to be a useful option for Arsenal.

There were concerns about the Gunners’ depth across the frontline, particularly after Gabriel Jesus’ injury. But Trossard will provide Arteta with an option across the front-three for the remainder of the season and he’s impressed during his four appearances so far.

Yet, Arsenal will be on the lookout for further reinforcements in attack over the summer and Fabrizio Romano reported last week that the north Londoners hold an interest in Fati.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene at Barcelona a couple of years ago but his progress has been hampered by persistent injuries.

It’s led to speculation surrounding his future at Camp Nou, but it seems that he is determined to become a success under Xavi.

Ansu Fati not interested in Arsenal move

Mundo Deportivo reports that Fati is fully focused on reviving his career at Barca, rather than seeking a move away from La Liga.

The outlet notes that he has received offers from the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur. But he has no desire to join any of the interested clubs as he is fully focused on forcing his way back into Xavi’s side.

Fati has found starts to come by under Xavi this season after missing a total of 48 games during the last campaign.

The Spanish winger has been described as an ‘amazing’ talent by none other than Lionel Messi, but he’s gone through a difficult period over the past year.

There’s no doubt that Fati would fit in well at Arsenal, with Arteta building an exciting young side in north London. But with concerns over his injury record, it would be a risk for the Gunners.

