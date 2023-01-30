Arsenal transfer news: Amadou Onana has shown no interest in leaving Everton yet











The Athletic reports that Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has shown no interest in joining Arsenal yet, despite being heavily linked with a move to north London.

Mikel Arteta will be keen to strengthen his midfield before tomorrow’s deadline, especially after the news that Mohamed Elneny could be out for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal have tried to lure Moises Caicedo to the Emirates Stadium over the past few days, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that they lodged a second bid worth £70 million yesterday.

Yet, the Seagulls have knocked back both of the bids and it seems that Arteta may have to look at alternative options.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested that Arsenal could make a late move for Onana. But the Everton star won’t be trying to force a move in a similar way to Caicedo before tomorrow’s deadline.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Onana has shown no interest in Arsenal switch yet

The Athletic reports that interest from Arsenal and Chelsea has not turned Onana’s head after he joined Everton just a few months ago.

The midfielder has so far rejected the idea of leaving Goodison Park in the January window.

Onana was a great coup for the Toffees over the summer and he even admitted that Frank Lampard was a big driving force behind his move to Merseyside.

But after the Englishman was sacked, it has casted doubt over the 21-year-old’s future.

Despite Everton’s poor start to the new season, Onana has certainly caught the eye in a struggling side and it’s no surprise to see the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal showing interest.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Graeme Bailey has told the Talking Transfers podcast that it will cost Arsenal around £50 million to sign Onana this month, after Everton brought him in for £33 million over the summer.

Arteta may be forced to switch targets once again though and it seems vital that he signs another midfielder before tomorrow’s deadline.

Thomas Partey’s injury scare against Manchester City last week will surely prompt the Gunners to sign one, with Albert Sambi Lokonga currently the only back-up option to the Ghanaian.

