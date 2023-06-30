The representative of Nuno Tavares has now addressed the Portugal Under-21 star’s future at Arsenal amid West Ham United targeting his possible transfer this summer.

TRT Spor journalist Tibet Tore has spoken to the agent of Tavares with Galatasaray looking into his transfer. Cimbom have identified the 23-year-old as a suitable target following his season on loan with Marseille in 2022/23. But the Super Lig club also have an alternative.

Galatasaray will turn their efforts toward a potential transfer for Angelino if Arsenal refuse to sell Tavares to them. The Istanbul natives would favour the Portuguese talent, however. He registered a creative presence during the defender’s season in France with Les Phoceens.

Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

West Ham are interested in Nuno Tavares’ transfer from Arsenal

Tavares offered Marseille six goals through his 39 appearances on loan from Arsenal. Each of the defender’s strikes came during his 31 Ligue 1 outings, of which he started 23. Coach Igor Tudor also started the Lisbon-born wing-back in all six of OM’s Champions League ties.

Now, Galatasaray are keen to see what future Tavares has back at Arsenal but may have to rival West Ham. Reports by iNews earlier this week noted that West Ham are targeting the transfer of Tavares from Arsenal. But it also noted that the Hammers value him at just £8m.

Arsenal are looking to sell Tavares upon his return to north London from the U21 European Championships with Portugal. Gunners chiefs hope to cash in on his form in France, where Marseille considered a permanent deal. Tavares is also only under contract until June 2025.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

What has Nuno Tavares’ representative said about his future?

Tavares signed a four-year contract upon his transfer to Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon in July 2021. Mikel Arteta paid £7m before add-ons to add competition for Kieran Tierney. But the defender struggled to produce consistent displays before Oleksandr Zinchenko then joined.

So, Arsenal agreed to send Tavares out on loan last year and are now looking to facilitate a full-time transfer. But the representative of the Galatasaray and West Ham target has now put a likely hurdle in the way having said that Tavares hopes to stay at Arsenal this summer.

“Nuno is still under contract at Arsenal,” the left-back’s representative said. “He wants to stay in the team but we’ll see what happens in the future.”