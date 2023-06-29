West Ham United are the team most interested in signing Nuno Tavares, with the Arsenal player keen to remain in England next season.

That is according to a report from I News, which suggests that the Gunners want to cash in on the Portuguese after a difficult time on the books at the Emirates.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It would be no surprise to see Nuno Tavares leave Arsenal. He actually made a bright start to life following his move from Benfica. However, it quickly became apparent that he was some way off being the finished article.

West Ham most interested in Nuno Tavares

He left for Marseille on loan last summer. And his time in France went a similar way, with Tavares making a rapid start, only for his form to really dip as the campaign went on.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It seems that he could be offered the chance to stay in the Premier League next year. I News is now reporting that West Ham are the team showing the most interest in signing Tavares from Arsenal.

Of course, the two clubs are currently discussing a potential move for Declan Rice. So it seems that negotiations may well carry on after a deal for the England international potentially gets over the line.

I News reports that Arsenal could sell Tavares for £8 million. So it is certainly not going to take up much of West Ham’s budget to bring him to the London Stadium.

Nevertheless, it is a surprising move. Tavares is yet to live up to expectations since coming onto Arsenal’s books. And West Ham fans will surely want to see some proven players signed off the back of Rice’s potential departure.

Tavares can play in both full-back roles. But it probably says a fair amount that it is hard to imagine too many Arsenal fans being worried about the prospect of him joining a Premier League rival.