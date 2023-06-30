Arsenal’s pre-season begins in a few days’ time and Folarin Balogun is expected to join up with the group even though his future remains up in the air.

The 21-year-old striker was sent out on loan to Stade Reims in France last season. He truly exploded there, scoring 22 goals and providing three assists in all competitions.

Now, Balogun is a wanted man and could well be sold. However, everyone at Arsenal knows how brilliant a player he is, claims Paul Brown on GiveMeSport.

Arsenal think Folarin Balogun is a ‘real gem’

Folarin Balogun joined Arsenal before he was even a teenager back in 2012.

The young American worked his way up through the different youth teams at Arsenal and by the time he was about 15 years old, coaches at the club knew he was special.

Balogun continued to deliver for the youth sides and quickly became one of the most talented young strikers in England. Everyone felt he will become a star in the future., and he fulfilled that expectation last season.

Journalist Brown had his say about Balogun amid rumours linking the striker with a move away from the Emirates this summer. He revealed that people at Arsenal think he’s a gem.

He said: “Balogun is a whole different situation. He’s a massively talented young player, hugely promising.

“Arsenal think they’ve got a real gem there. But as is the way quite often with players like this, he’s had a taste of first-team football and done well in France and thinks it’s now time to be in the team. You can’t blame him.

“He’s ambitious. He wants to push on to be a key part for Arsenal.”

TBR View:

Despite his huge potential, Balogun has barely played for the Arsenal first team.

The 21-year-old has made 10 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side – just two of those came from the start. Now, he’s desperate to be a regular at the club, which is why there are so many rumours around his future.

Balogun even took to Twitter early this morning to post a cryptic message saying, “It is time” along with an hourglass emoji.

We have no idea what he means by that – perhaps he’s ready for pre-season? Only time will tell.