Arsenal think ‘phenomenal’ 25-year-old who didn’t feature vs Everton has huge future with them

Arsenal see Aaron Ramsdale as a huge part of their future, and the player is not yet considering leaving the club despite being dropped at the weekend.

That is according to a report from 90min, which claims that Chelsea are indeed interested in signing the England international following his omission at Everton.

After plenty of speculation, Aaron Ramsdale was left on the bench at Goodison Park. David Raya came in for the Gunners to make his debut in the 1-0 win.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It has not taken long for reports to emerge claiming that clubs are now monitoring Ramsdale. The Daily Mail reported that both Bayern Munich and Chelsea want Ramsdale.

Ramsdale not looking to leave Arsenal

90min also suggests that the Blues have their eye on the 25-year-old. But it appears that neither Arsenal or Ramsdale are preparing for a move away.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

According to the report from 90min, Ramsdale is not considering his future. And his representatives have held no talks with any other clubs.

Arsenal meanwhile, still see Ramsdale as a huge part of their future. The situation could change if David Raya emerges as the permanent number one heading into the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta will have hoped that the signing of Raya would bring out the best in Ramsdale. Clearly, the former Sheffield United man is more than good enough to be the number one for the Gunners. David Seaman has previously labelled him ‘phenomenal‘.

However, if Arteta was entirely satisfied with Ramsdale’s form, he would not have given a move for Raya the green light when he already had Matt Turner.

It is clearly too soon to say what the future holds for Raya and Ramsdale. But it is very good news for Arsenal that the latter wants to battle with his new teammate.

If they are pushing each other, it could be fantastic for the Gunners.