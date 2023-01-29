Arsenal think Caicedo negotiations could restart if Brighton make signing











The Arsenal hierarchy believe that they could be able to restart negotiations over a potential deal for Moises Caicedo should Brighton manage to bring another midfielder in before the January transfer window closes, according to a report from Football London.

Caicedo looks to be one player to keep a very close eye on in the final hours of the month. As noted by Football London, the Ecuadorian looks to be the Gunners’ top target for the midfield position amid concerns over how long Mohamed Elneny will be sidelined for.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The report notes that Arsenal have already made a £60 million bid for the ‘magnificent‘ 21-year-old. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has suggested that a second offer worth up to £70 million has also gone in. However, Brighton want £80 million for the youngster.

Arsenal hierarchy hope Caicedo talks could still restart

It would appear that the Seagulls are digging their heels in. And one thing that has been apparent in recent years is that Brighton are usually quite happy to walk away from the negotiating table should their demands not be met.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

However, Arsenal remain cautiously hopeful. Football London reports that the Gunners hierarchy think that negotiations could get going again should Roberto De Zerbi’s men sign another midfielder themselves.

It is not clear how likely that is. But what is clear is that time is running out.

It would be a gamble for Arsenal to let the window close without signing another midfielder. Obviously, this could be a really special season for Mikel Arteta’s men.

They will not want a lack of depth to cost them – when they had an opportunity to strengthen further. And signing Caicedo would be a huge statement of intent.

It does appear that they have a lot of work to do to secure a deal. But it will be encouraging to many fans that the door is not completely closed just yet.