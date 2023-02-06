Arsenal target Ruben Neves now almost certain to leave Wolves











Reported Arsenal target Ruben Neves is almost certain to leave Wolves this coming summer, with The Athletic reporting that the midfielder has not been persuaded to sign a new contract at Molineux.

Neves is absolutely realising the frightening potential that he was showing at Porto. Of course, it left many baffled when he ended up joining Wolves while they were in the Championship.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

But the 25-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has made nearly 240 appearances in all competitions for Wolves. And he is enjoying his best campaign yet this term.

Arsenal target Neves almost certain to leave Wolves

His strike against Liverpool at the weekend was his fifth goal of the season. Unsurprisingly, his form is attracting attention.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Journalist Dean Jones recently told Give Me Sport that Neves remains on Arsenal’s wishlist. And it seems that a move is on the cards.

The Athletic does not share where Neves may go. However, they report that he is almost definitely going to be on the move in the summer. He has rejected offers of a new contract, and Wolves reportedly cannot afford to let Neves’ deal run into its final year.

That should certainly put teams such as Arsenal on alert. The Gunners did sign another midfielder in the January transfer window. However, Jorginho is surely unlikely to be the long-term answer at the Emirates.

So it may be a situation they look to address in the summer should the right opportunity present itself.

Neves’ contract situation opens the door for a potential bargain. He is a ‘brilliant’ player and shining as a leader for Wolves this season. Previous reports have suggested that he is valued at around £50 million.

And there will be plenty of Arsenal fans who will be extremely disappointed if he moves elsewhere at the end of the campaign.