Arsenal target Joao Palhinha says he really wants the Gunners to lose to Sporting tonight











Arsenal transfer target Joao Palhinha has admitted he’ll be at The Emirates for their Europa League game.

However, speaking to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, via Sport Witness, the midfielder won’t be cheering on the Gunners.

Joao Palhinha has been one of the best signings of the season in the Premier League.

He’s been one of the key reasons why Fulham are nowhere near one of the most intense relegation battles in some time.

The Portuguese international has proved to be an incredible tackler, and chipped in with the odd goal too.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Palhinha’s influence on the side was clear when Arsenal left the Emirates to play Fulham on Sunday.

Marco Silva’s side were a shadow of their normal combative self without the 27-year-old in the side.

However, he’ll be heading to Arsenal’s home ground tonight to cheer for his old club Sporting CP.

They arrive in north London still very much in the game, after drawing 2-2 with the Gunners last week.

Arsenal target Palhinha heading to The Emirates tonight

Asked about the upcoming match between his boyhood and Arsenal, Palhinha said: “I will be at the stadium with my wife and son and I hope they’re [Sporting] happy in the end.

“I’ll be rooting for them to win tomorrow, I know it won’t be an easy game.

“They played very well in the first game. I believe they can also give a good answer tomorrow, in an environment that is very good, in the Champions League.”

The Sun suggest that Arsenal might try to bring Palhinha to The Emirates in the summer.

They’re likely to face competition from Tottenham and a number of other top Premier League sides.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The fact that Fulham signed Palhinha for just £17m last year looks like an absolute bargain.

Fulham won’t want their midfield talisman to leave, and it’ll cost a huge fee to sign him this summer.

However, the opportunity to play Champions League football might be hard for him to turn down.

Palhinha may end up being a cheaper alternative to the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Arsenal fans won’t want to see the Portuguese cheering against their side tonight when the game kicks off.

