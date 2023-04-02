Arsenal still on 'spectacular' £50m forward who could leave league leaders











Ferran Torres is the player most likely to leave Barcelona this summer, with Arsenal still admirers of the forward after showing strong interest in the January transfer window.

That is according to 90min, who report that Mikel Arteta is a fan of the 23-year-old.

It has been a frustrating season at Camp Nou for Ferran Torres. He has only made 11 starts in La Liga for Xavi’s men. And he has only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in the top-flight.

Photo by Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Reports from The Athletic in January claimed that Arsenal wanted Torres after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk. Ultimately, they would end up with Leandro Trossard. And obviously, that move would prove to be inspired.

Arsenal remain interested in Ferran Torres

But it would appear that Arsenal remain in the hunt to sign Torres. According to 90min, the former Manchester City forward is the player most likely to leave Barcelona in the summer.

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And Mikel Arteta is still a big fan of the striker, who cost the Catalan giants £50 million when he made the switch in January 2022.

Arsenal fans will likely trust whatever the club try to do in the summer transfer window. It appears that Edu and Arteta have got so little wrong in the market in the last couple of years.

They boast a devastating group of attacking options. Bukayo Saka did not even need to start in their latest win in the Premier League. And there is now a very real possibility that Leandro Trossard could drop out of the team for the clash with Liverpool – despite his seven assists since joining.

But obviously, Arsenal are going to be back in the Champions League next year. They will want to add greater quality to their ranks.

And Torres is a ‘spectacular‘ talent. It has not worked out for him at Barca just yet. But Arsenal should jump at the chance to bring him in if Xavi is prepared to let him go.