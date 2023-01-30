Arsenal starting to accept Brighton stance on Caicedo - journalist











Alex Crook has told talkSPORT that Arsenal have now accepted that Brighton are not going to sell Moises Caicedo, having previously been advised by people close to the midfielder that his signature was up for grabs.

Caicedo looks to be the name at the top of the Gunners’ wishlist for the final hours before the deadline. Arsenal have now made two bids for the 21-year-old.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the Premier League leaders’ second offer was worth up to £70 million. However, that has now been rejected by the Seagulls.

Arsenal accept Brighton stance on Caicedo

It will be interesting to see what Arsenal’s next move will be. But it would appear Crook is not convinced that they will have another go at trying to sign the midfielder.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

The journalist was discussing the situation with Darren Ambrose on Sunday. And he suggested Mikel Arteta’s men are starting to believe that a move for the youngster may be beyond them.

“I think you’ll find Arsenal have been ill informed because I think that they have been encouraged by people close to Caicedo to make a bid, suggesting that Brighton would be willing to sell,” he told talkSPORT.

“I don’t think that is the case and Arsenal seem to have accepted that now. But I don’t think any of it needed to get to this point.”

Gunners may move on, but won’t make same mistakes as the past

Arsenal will have other targets in mind. Edu has shown that he is a superb operator in the transfer window over the last couple of years. So it would be a surprise if they had all of their eggs in the Caicedo basket.

The crucial difference between how Arsenal used to operate and what they do now, is that their list will not keep getting longer if they keep having offers knocked back.

At some stage, they will accept that they are better off sticking with what they have rather than overpaying for someone just to get another body through the Emirates door.

They will be disappointed if they miss out on Caicedo. He is a ‘magnificent‘ prospect.

But their current squad has taken them to the top of the Premier League table.