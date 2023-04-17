Arsenal star unlikely to be available for Manchester City clash next week











Arsenal star William Saliba is reportedly unlikely to be back from injury in time to face Manchester City next week.

The Gunners’ lead at the top of the Premier League table has been cut down to four points over the past week following draws against Liverpool and West Ham United.

Mikel Arteta’s men led 2-0 in both games and will be disappointed to have allowed City back within touching distance.

Arsenal face a vital game against Southampton on Friday where they will have the chance to open up a seven point lead before travelling to the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday.

But it seems they will be without William Saliba once again, with The Evening Standard reporting that the trip to Manchester looks like it will ‘come too soon’ for the Frenchman.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Saliba likely to miss City clash

The outlet reports that despite Arsenal hoping to have Saliba back in training soon, he is likely to miss next week’s crucial title clash with City.

Saliba is currently targeting a return before the ‘final games’ of the season after picking up a back injury against Sporting Lisbon last month.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Arsenal have missed Saliba over the past couple of weeks, despite Rob Holding putting in a couple of promising displays.

The Gunners were unable to see out wins over Liverpool and West Ham without the 22-year-old. Saliba has been ‘fantastic’ alongside Gabriel Magalhaes this season and Arteta will be desperate to have him back ahead of the final stretch of the campaign.

