Mikel Arteta says he loves Arsenal 22-year-old who hasn't started a game this season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has had his say on Emile Smith Rowe after he was asked if the Englishman is still in his plans.

The 22-year-old Hale End graduate burst onto the scene a couple of years ago and changed the Gunners’ fortunes. He was unbelievable last season as well, but things have not gone his way this time around.

Smith Rowe has had injury issues and he hasn’t started a single game this season as a result.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he loves Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe really thrived under Arteta in the last two seasons.

The Englishman can play as a number 10 and also on the left flank. His driving runs and ability to score goals made him a really important player, but sadly, he has had to watch most of this campaign from the sidelines.

Smith Rowe had to undergo surgery to fix an issue with his groin, and he only returned to action a few weeks ago. That has limited his game time and he’s yet to start a game for the Gunners this term.

Arteta was asked if Smith Rowe was still in his plans now because he has players like Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira available in his position. The Gunners boss claimed he loves the youngster and urged him to prove himself again to get back into the side.

In his press conference yesterday, Arteta said, as quoted by Football London: “No he knows that (he’s still in Arsenal’s plans). He knows how much we love him and how much we missed him and how much we need his qualities.

“Now, he needs to prove it and how much he wants to win and how much he’s going to contribute to this team to be better. He’s gonna have to show that to get in the team.”

TBR View:

Smith Rowe is a phenomenal player.

The Englishman can play on either wing, as a number 10, false nine and even in central midfield. He can be a really dangerous player for the Gunners, but he just needs to get back to his best.

The last time Smith Rowe started and played the full 90 minutes for Arsenal in the Premier League was in April 2022. It’s been almost a year since that happened, which is a real shame.

However, he is fit again and ready to go when Arteta needs him. That could be tonight, when Sporting Lisbon come to the Emirates.

