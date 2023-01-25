Arsenal signing £50m player could end Lokonga's Gunners career - TBR View











Arsenal are interested in signing Everton midfielder and Albert Sambi Lokonga’s compatriot Amadou Onana in this month’s transfer window or in the summer.

Journalist Graeme Bailey revealed this week that the Gunners, along with Newcastle United, have been in touch to discuss a potential move for the Everton man after Frank Lampard was shown the door.

Onana would be a great signing for the Gunners.

Arsenal want to sign Amadou Onana

Everton signed Amadou Onana just six months ago.

The Toffees paid £33 million (BBC) to bring the Belgium international to Goodison Park, and his performances have definitely caught the eye over the last few months.

Onana is one of the very few positives at Everton this season, but with Lampard gone and Everton in disarray, there’s a good chance he sees his future elsewhere.

Bailey revealed on 90min’s Talking Transfers podcast that Everton are considering letting Onana leave, but they’ve slapped a price tag of £50 million on him.

He claims Arsenal and Newcastle have both been in contact to discuss a potential move.

Onana, still only 21, is contracted to Everton until the summer of 2027. That puts the Toffees in a strong position in potential negotiations this month.

Arteta signing Onana would end Albert Sambi Lokonga’s Gunners career

Albert Sambi Lokonga is a massive talent. The Belgian joined the Gunners before the start of last season, and his performances in the first half of the campaign were absolutely outstanding.

However, game time has been hard to come by for him this term, with the 23-year-old playing less than 200 minutes of football in the Premier League since the start of the campaign.

If Arsenal go out and sign someone like Onana, who plays in the same position as Lokonga and is a couple of years younger than him, we can’t see a way back for the Gunners’ number 23.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Lokonga. He’s a fantastic player with huge potential, but we’re afraid his Arsenal career will come to an end if Onana switches Goodison Park for the Emirates.

