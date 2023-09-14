Arsenal set to rival PSG to sign Brazilian youngster who’s already been compared to Neymar

Arsenal have now been linked with a move for Gremio’s 15-year-old midfielder Gabriel Mec, a player already being compared to Neymar.

That’s according to Brazilian outlet Globo who also confirm that Paris Saint Germain are also tracking the youngster.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Given his age, Gabriel Mec is yet to sign a professional contract with Gremio but it seems a foregone conclusion that he will.

Gabriel Mec has already won numerous awards as the best player in multiple competitions in Brazilian youth football.

And the report states that Gremio will now seek to follow a similar plan for development like fellow Brazilian side Santos did with Neymar.

The information also insists that Gremio are currently undergoing a special training programme with Gabriel Mec so he can gain muscle mass and play with higher age categories.

Clearly the midfielder is getting a lot of attention in both Brazil and Europe.

And the report states that Gremio are determined to rebuff any interest from the likes of Arsenal for their ‘jewell’ Gabriel Mec.

Arsenal are interested in Gremio’s 15-year-old Gabriel Mec

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time that Arsenal have looked to Brazil for world-class talent.

Edu Gaspar is known for his knowledge of the Brazilian market and was key to bringing Gabriel Martinelli to Arsenal.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The winger wasn’t even playing in Brazil’s top flight when Arsenal signed him – a truly exceptional piece of scouting.

And this report would now suggest that Arsenal will look to have more success with Gremio’s Gabriel Mec.

Of course, the Brazilian will need some years before he’s ready for senior football at any club, let alone Arsenal or PSG.

But it certainly will be interesting for Arsenal fans to hear just how diligent the club are continuing to be in Brazil.

Incidentally, Arsenal are still being linked with a move for Brazilian midfielder Bitello in January.