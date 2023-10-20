Arsenal set to fight Liverpool over ‘one of the standout players in South America’

Arsenal have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Brazil international midfielder Andre Trindade.

This is according to 90Min, who claim the Gunners are monitoring the long-time Reds target.

The report claims Arsenal director Edu has personally watched the Fluminense star in action.

Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

He is said to view his native Brazil as an “untapped resource of talent”.

Indeed, the Arsenal chief has struck gold there with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos.

The Gunners are apparently looking for midfield reinforcements amid some injuries in that area.

For instance, Thomas Partey recently missed six games due to a groin issue he picked up in training.

Liverpool were reportedly looking to sign Andre, but his Copa Libertadores commitments caused the deal to fall through.

Now, Arsenal will seemingly try to succeed where the Anfield outfit has failed with a player 90Min has deemed “one of the standout players in South America”.

‘I’ll be amazed if he doesn’t leave’

Earlier this month, journalist Graeme Bailey claimed that Andre is “definitely” moving in 2024. He claimed Liverpool were at the head of the queue.

“Many people think he’s the best defensive midfielder in the Brazilian top flight at the moment,” he told Talking Transfers.

“It’s our understanding that they were in attendance for the Copa Libertadores semi-final.

“They would have been delighted for Andre to see that he helped inspire a 2-1 win over Internacional in the second-leg. It got them through to the final where they will play Boca Juniors.

Photo by Lucas Kloss/Getty Images

“He really is one on the agenda for January. And I’ll be amazed if he doesn’t leave Fluminense. Will it be to Liverpool? I think they’re first in the queue.

“He’s definitely leaving Fluminense in January. And he may very well be turning up at Anfield.”

Our view

Whether Arsenal or Liverpool – or anyone else – sign Andre, whoever wins the race will be getting one of Brazil’s best young midfield talents.

He has been described as a ‘scaringly good controller of tempo’, ‘a 10/10 recyler and ball winner’ and ‘a mix of Thiago and Wijnaldum’.

Andre has not long turned 22, but has already made more than 150 competitive appearances for his club.

He has also won two caps for Brazil, testament to the amazing quality he already has. And his ceiling is very high indeed.